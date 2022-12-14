Yenepoya Faculty Dr Amar Lobo wins Gold Medals in South India Masters Athletic Open Championship

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) faculty Dr Amar Sunil Lobo wins Gold Medals in South India & D.K District Master’s Athletic Championship-2022

Mangaluru: Dr Amar Sunil Lobo, Faculty member, Department of Microbiology, Yenepoya Medical College has won the Gold medal in the Hammer throw & Bronze medal in the Triple Jump events in South India Masters Athletic Open Championship held on the 9th & 10th of December-2022 at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Udupi.

He had previously secured Gold medals in Hammer throw & Triple Jump events and a Bronze medal in Shot put in the D.K District Masters Athletic Championship held on 27 November 2022 at Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) congratulates Dr Amar Sunil Lobo for his well-deserved achievements.