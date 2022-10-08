Yenepoya Felicitates Akshara Santha Padma Shri Harekala Haajabba during ‘Deeksharambh 2022’

Mangaluru: 7th October 2022 Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) – The Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management organised “Deeksharambh 2022”, orientation and induction programme for first-year undergraduate students.

India’s fourth highest civilian award, The Padma Shri award recipient Harekala Hajabba was felicitated on this occasion. Harekala Hajabba shared his journey of social work with the students and motivated them to achieve their dreams in the future and selflessly serve society.

The Principal and Dean of the Faculty of Science of the Institute Dr Arun A Bhagwath felicitated the Padmashri award recipient and addressed the students on how simplicity can lead the way to success. Dr Shareena P, Dean of Commerce and Management and Vice Principal, Dr Jeevan Raj, Vice Principal were also present at the event.

Assistant professor Niyaz, co-ordinated the event and assistant professor Mahammad Shahid welcomed the gathering. Lecturer Shipra compered the programme.

