Yenepoya Foundation Confers Academic Excellence Awards to Meritorious Students

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Foundation, a unit of Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust (Regd.) and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) jointly confer Academic Excellence Awards to students excelling in SSLC, PUC, & Under Graduate Degree examinations to motivate and encourage them through scholarships every year.

Applications have been invited from students of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts. The selection committee consists of YMK foundation members who select the awardees as per the procedure and strictly on the basis of merit. The award consists of cash awards ranging from Rs 3,000/- to Rs 5,000/- and certificates. For the year 2020-21 the foundation is giving awards to 329 students amounting to Rs 12.33 lakhs.

The Yenepoya Foundation is also giving excellence awards to the meritorious children of the employees of the Yenepoya group who have scored the highest percentage in respective examinations.

This Year the Academic Excellence Award function was held virtually on Thursday, the 8th of September 2022 at 12.00 Noon on virtual mode.

Mrs Geetha Kulkarni, ACP, Traffic, Mangalore, was the Chief Guest. She felt that the University is doing a great job by identifying meritorious students belonging to the weaker sections of society and awarding them with scholarships. She wished that Yenepoya will get Global recognition for the accomplishments.

Mr Yenepoya Mohamed Kunhi, Chairman of Yenepoya Group was the Guest of Honour and Mr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) presided over the function. Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) welcomed the gathering and Mr Farhaad Yenepoya, Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) proposed the vote of thanks.

Dr Rochelle Tellis and Dr Mallika Shetty compeered the programme.

