Yenepoya Holds Awareness programme on Substance Abuse ‘Our Lives, Our Identity’

Mangaluru: The substance abuse prevention committee of Yenepoya Allied Health Sciences, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) hosted an awareness programme in collaboration with Alcohol Anonymous, Mangalore on April 10. The theme of the programme was “Our Lives, Our Identity”.

The programme was inaugurated by the ADGP of Karnataka, Arun J Chakravarthy by lighting the traditional lamp. Addressing the gathering ADGP Arun briefed on the current statistics of substance abuse in India and highlighted the majority of the affected individuals to be youth, which is affecting the country’s productive outcomes in terms of creativity and entrepreneurship.

Four resource persons were invited from the Alcohol Anonymous Committee-1, Mangalore, who shared their personal experiences as victims and survivors of substance abuse to create awareness and precautions.

The other dignitaries included were Dr Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Dr Sunita Saldanha, Dean, Yenepoya Allied and Healthcare Professionals, Lt Col Pankajakshan, Chief Administrative Officer, Yenepoya Deemed to be University and Sarala Pankajakshan, Students’ Welfare Officer, Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences were also present.

