Yenepoya Holds Continuing Dental Education Programme ‘Obstructive Sleep Apnea’

Mangaluru: The Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College conducted continuing dental education programme on ‘Obstructive Sleep Apnea’ (OSA) on 29 October 2022.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro-vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) inaugurated the programme and stressed the need for managing O S A. Dr Nivedita Kumar, Specialist in OSA along with Dr Shre Harsha Tulapule, Dr Giridar B.H and Dr Jagadish Chandra were the resource person and narrated on various aspects related to the management of obstructive sleep apnea.

Dr Akhter Husain, Dean of Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Joyce P Sequeira, Organizing Chairman, and Dr Jagadish Chandra, Organizing Secretary were present. Dr Arvind Rao H T delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Varsha H Upadya coordinated the programme.

More than 170 delegates from various institutions in and around Mangalore attended the programme.