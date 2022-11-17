Yenepoya holds Faculty Development Programme on ICH-GCP

Mangaluru: The Centre for Ethics (CFE), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) conducted the Good Clinical Practice (GCP) workshop for Narayana Dental College, Nellore recently. The focus of the GCP workshop was to empower participants who are presently engaged in research or are serving on institutional ethics committees or are likely to serve in the coming years. In addition, it equips them with the knowledge and tools to recognize and deal with various ethical issues arising out of research on human participants.

The programme began with an introduction and a pre-test of the GCP guidelines, after which the participants were given hands-on training in protocol writing, privacy and confidentiality in research, data safety and its management, ethics committee functioning and registration, New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules (NDCTR 2019), and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) ethical principles, to name a few. The sessions included interactive lectures using PowerPoint presentations and educational short movies with appropriate examples. The session was interspersed with interaction with the participants and clarification of doubts.

The resource persons were Dr Vina Vaswani, Director- Centre for Ethics, Professor-Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, Dr Ravi Vaswani, Professor- Internal Medicine and additional faculty, Centre for Ethics: Joint Secretary, Yenepoya Ethics Committee-1, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore and Dr Uma Kulkarni, Professor- Ophthalmology and additional faculty, Centre for Ethics; Member-Secretary, Yenepoya Ethics Committee-1, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore.

Participants included postgraduate students, researchers and ethics committee members from Narayana Dental and Nursing College. The 3-day workshop concluded with a question and answer session and a post-test. The feedback was good for all the sessions in terms of presentation, clarity, duration, pacing and interaction. The participants responded that the workshop was beneficial to them to identify as well as evaluate ethical issues in healthcare and research and has improved their knowledge. The participants also opined that there was a need for such programs to update them with the changing guidelines. Most of the participants expressed that the topics explained in the workshop matched their expectations and that the skill obtained will help them design or implement a research project in future.

The Centre for Ethics, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) also signed the continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Narayana Dental College & Hospital and forged new Memorandums of Understanding with Narayana College of Nursing and Sree Narayana Nursing College Nellore.