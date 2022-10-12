Yenepoya Holds Talk on Prevention of Ragging at Educational Institutions

Mangaluru: The Anti-ragging cell and Department of Computer Science, Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management organized a talk on “Prevention of Ragging at Educational Institutions” on October 12.

The talk was organized to create awareness regarding the implementation of anti-ragging and drug abuse in educational institutions. The talk on the Prevention of Ragging at Educational Institutions witnessed dignitaries effectively stating the problems, recounting the students about the noxious effects of ragging.

DCP Law and Order, Anshu Kumar IPS, highlighted that ragging has a lot of mental impact on victims. While talking about the pernicious effects of ragging, he even mentioned the legal concern of it.

Later, the guest and the students had an interactive session. The students also received insights and motivation on the Prevention of Ragging at Educational Institutions.

The Principal and Dean of the Faculty of Science Dr Arun A Bhagawath, Vice Principal Dr Jeevan Raj, and HOD of the Computer Science Department Narayana Sukumar were also present for the programme.

The talk was organized by Jamuna K M, Assistant Professor Department of Computer Science and Pavithra Shetty, Assistant Professor Department of Hospitality. The programme was conducted in both offline and online modes. For Offline, all the final-year and second-year student representatives of all courses and all the Anti-ragging committee members were present. For online, all the first-year, second year and final-year students attended through YouTube live streaming.

