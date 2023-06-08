Yenepoya Hospital Holds Certification Program in Quality and Accreditation (CPQA)

Mangaluru: The Department of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) Department of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) organized a Certification Program in Quality and Accreditation (CPQA) held recently at the Indoor Auditorium, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore.

The program aimed to equip postgraduate students of Hospital Administration with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to adhere to national accreditation standards in healthcare organizations and implement effective quality management practices.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof Arun Bhagawath, Principal; Dr Sheerina P, Vice Principal of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management; Dr Amita Marla, Director-Administration, A J Hospital and Research Centre Mangalore, Dr Suneel Mundhkur, Professor from the Department of Pediatrics, KMC, Manipal; Dr Sunita Saldanha; Dean, Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions.

Esteemed experts and professionals in quality management and accreditation engaged the participants in interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical activities throughout the programme.

Resource persons included Dr Amitha P. Marla Director-Administration A.J. Hospital and Research Centre Mangalore; Dr Suneel Mundhkur, Professor from the Department of Pediatrics, KMC, Manipal; Vidya Mani Head Quality, Fortis Hospital, Chennai; Freeda D’Souza Manager Operations Srinivas Hospital and Research Centre Mukka; Ranjitha Quality Officer A J Hospital and Research Centre Mangalore, Ailleen J Assistant Professor Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences.

