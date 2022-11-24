Yenepoya Institute Holds Graduation Day

Mangaluru: The Graduation Ceremony of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management was held at the Yendurance Zone, Deralakatte here, on November 24.

The programme began with a prayer recited by Anees. Principal and Dean, of the Faculty of Science, Dr Arun Bhagwath welcomed the gathering and delivered the institutional report of YIASCM. He praised the achievements of NSS, YIASCM and its students, and the Development Training programmes for faculties.

The Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University Prof P S Yadapadithaya was the chief guest. Prof P S Yadapadithaya congratulated all the graduates and encouraged them to convert problems into challenges and later those challenges into opportunities. He asked the graduates to take down the values imbibed by the university and become responsible citizens in society.

The graduates were awarded their honorary degrees by the dignitaries. All the respective heads of departments announced the name of graduates alternatively. Graduates from BCA (Big Data Analytics, B Sc. Hospitality Science, B Sc. (Hons.) Forensic Science, BBA (Aviation and Logistics), BBA (Aviation, Travel and Tourism), B. Com, B. Com (Hons.) (Aviation and Logistics) and B. Com (Hons.) (International Finance and

Accounting) were awarded on this occasion. Among these batches, 600 students were awarded.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, the Pro Vice-chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) delivered the presidential address. He stated that parents are selfless and rich from the heart to do sacrifices ultimately to see their children graduate. Further on he reminded the graduates to be grateful to their teachers and to keep their life upgraded with skills and knowledge to be successful. He highlighted the fact that the purpose of the ceremony wasn’t only for the graduating students but also to show commitment to society. In the end, he quoted that “Success is not a matter of charms but also hard work, talent and passion”.

Dr Shareena P, Vice Principal, Dean and Faculty of Commerce and Management delivered the vote of thanks.