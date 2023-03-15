Yenepoya Institute Inaugurates Degree Courses in Communication and Fashion Design

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Institute Of Arts, Science, Commerce And Management, A Constituent Unit Of Yenepoya (Deemed To Be University) in Knowledge Partnership with ISDC Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), through one of its constituent units-The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, launched its new Courses, BA Communication Design with a specialization in Animation, Graphic and Visual Effects and BA Fashion Design at Kulur Campus in Mangalore. The formal launch of Degree courses in Communication Design and Fashion design was held at the EMD Auditorium Deralakatte on March 15.

The programme began with an invocation, reciting the verses on ‘Iqra’ meaning ‘To read’, thereby seeking the blessings of the Almighty, which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Dr Arun Bhagwat, Principal and Dean- Faculty of Science, YIASCM, welcomed the gathering.

Varunan Balasubramaniam, Project Head, of Creative Education, delivered the keynote address and said, “Design is always in a way, that it’s an answer to a problem. It’s about ideas to solve a problem”.

The brochure of the course was released on the occasion by the dignitaries marking the official launch of the courses.

Addressing the gathering Ashish Kulkarni Chairman of FICCI, Mumbai said, “Little was thought about Creative Arts contribution post Independence in India and Science/Commerce was considered to contribute. But things have changed in present times. Design is an integral part of School Education and University education, as it is going to influence society in a bigger way”.

In his presidential address Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) said, “It is not mere degrees, but the skill set required for the industry is what needs to be provided, that’s where the role of Higher education institutions begin”.

Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K S, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr Tom M Joseph Executive Director – Strategy & Development ISDC, UK, graced the event as guests of honour.

Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examination-YU, Dr Shareena P, Vice Principal and Dean Faculty of Commerce Management YIASCM, Dr Jeevan Raj, Vice Principal -YIASCM, Dr Narayan Sukumar, Vice Principal –YIASCM and others were also present.

Dr Savitha, Programme Coordinator, Professor-Dept of Humanities and Social Sciences YIASCM delivered the vote of thanks.

The plan for the launch of these new courses, BA Communication Design with a specialization in Animation, Graphic and Visual Effects and BA Fashion Design are done to deliver creative and skill-based education in creative arts, design, fashion design, and media fields. According to a formal announcement, this will give students in Mangalore and elsewhere in the country and world the chance to pursue their studies and careers in the creative industries.

Like this: Like Loading...