Yenepoya Institute of Oncology Holds Mega Women Wellness Camp

Mangaluru: Under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijayakumar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology (supported by Tata Trusts) and the Department of Public Health Dentistry, in association with Catholic Women’s Wing South

Ward conducted a Women’s Wellness Programme recently at Nithyadhar Church.

Fr Anthony Lasrado inaugurated the camp. In his speech, he appreciated the services of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in improving the health of society. Dr Mohammed Guthigar, HOD, Department of Social Work, was the Chief Guest. Dr Rajesh Krishna and Dr Lepakshi, Medical Oncologists, graced the occasion. Dr Rekha P Shenoy, HOD, Department of Public Health Dentistry and Dr Irene Veigas, Associate Professor, Department of Social Work, conducted the awareness program on Oral, Breast and Cervical Cancer.

Postgraduate students, Interns, Lenet Castellino, President Catholic Women’s Wing South Ward, Bharath Kumar, MSW Dental Co-ordinator, Shameer, Anitha Rodrigues, Meena D’Souza and Prameela D’Souza, Nursing Aids, and other staff were present during the camp.

Women Wellness Clinic Bus and Mobile Dental Van were utilized for screening 104 beneficiaries who attended this camp.

