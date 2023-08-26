Yenepoya Institute of Technology, Moodbidri Holds Graduation Ceremony

Moodbidri: The graduation ceremony for students who had completed their graduation in the academic year 2022-23 was held on 26 August 2023.

Mr Mohammed Hanif, co-founder and CTO, HNovigo Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Mangaluru was the chief guest. In his speech he said that the students who have completed their education should think about contributing to the educational institution they have studied along with that, they should also make a special contribution to society. Engineering graduates should have a great responsibility in the work of building society. He said that if you have a good idea, opportunities will come by themselves.

The Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed University) Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presided and said that learning is a continuous process in life. Learn new things and explore new opportunities. He wished the graduates success by saying that technical knowledge should be used in finding solutions to social problems.

Yenepoya Abdullah Javeed, Director-Operations, Yenepoya Group, Heads of all departments were present on the stage.

The principal of the college, Dr R.G. D’Souza welcomed and led the students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Prof. Smita introduced the guests. Prof. Nazia compered the program.

Campus Administrator Mohammad Shahid, Academic Council members Mr Ramachandra Shetty and Dr Akthar Husain were present.

