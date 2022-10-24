Yenepoya invites Enthusiasts to View Partial Solar Eclipse at Balmatta

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the Solar Eclipse visible from different parts of the world, on Tuesday 25 October 2022, Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible from India. This phenomenon will be visible from 5:09 pm to 6:06 pm in and around Mangalore with a maximum obscuration of 10.9%.

For the easy and safe viewing of the eclipse, arrangements for the open public is been made in association with Yenepoya Deemed to be University on the 6th floor of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Commerce, Science and Management (Yenepoya Degree College) located at Balmatta, as told by Rohith Rao and Dr Sangeethalaxmi M J of Amateur Astronomers’ Association, Mangalore.

To prevent direct viewing of the eclipse, eclipsed sun will be viewed by projecting the telescopic view to a screen and through ISO-certified Solar Eclipse Goggles provided by the organisers. Safe and ISO-certified Solar Eclipse Goggles can be collected in advance from Dr Sangeethalaxmi (Ph: 9448790070).

All enthusiasts interested in viewing the Partial Solar Eclipse are invited to participate.

