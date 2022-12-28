Yenepoya Kabaddi Team Wins State-level Manoj Trophy

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Kabaddi Team won the Karnataka State-level Manoj Trophy Kabaddi Tournament held at Bhatkal.

The Kabaddi Tournament was hosted by Parashurama sports club (R) Bhatkal. In the finals, the Yenepoya Kabaddi team won against the host, Parasurama sports club Kabaddi team.

The final scores were 37-26. The Best all-rounder of the tournament was awarded to Adarsh T of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and the best Defender was Kaushik of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).