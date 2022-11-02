Yenepoya Medical College conduct workshop on Prevent the Preventable Maternal Deaths

Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Yenepoya Medical College, conducted a workshop on the theme “Prevent the Preventable Maternal Deaths” on Sunday 30th October 2022, at the Indoor Auditorium, Yenepoya Medical College.

The Resource Persons were Dr. V.P. Paily, MD, MRCOG, FRCOG, Dr. Raji Raj and Dr. Sowmya Ramakrishna.

Dr. V.P. Paily is a Senior Consultant & HOD, department of OBG, Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, Ernakulam District, Kerala. State Co-ordinator – confidential Review of Maternal Deaths and also of Emergency Obstetric Care & Life Support (EMOCAL) Kerala.

The chief guest for this programme was Dr. Vasanthi Shetty, Professor Emeritus KSHEMA, Guest of Honour – District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Kishore Kumar M. Dr. Sally Mary Abraham, Professor & HOD, Department of OBG, Yenepoya Medical College, Organising Chairperson welcomed the gathering. Dean of Yenepoya Medical College Dr. M.S. Moosabba delivered the Presidential address.

At the Workshop the 3 most important causes of Maternal Deaths – Obstetric Haemorrhage both Antepartum (bleeding before delivery) and Postpartum Haemorrhage (bleeding after delivery), hypertension in pregnancy and sepsis in obstetrics was discussed in detail with demonstration of instruments and videos. Cardio pulmonary resuscitation in a pregnant lady (Mannequin) with hands on training was conducted by Dr.Meghna Mukund, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Yenepoya Medical College and Dr. Aejaz Ahamed Z, Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Yenepoya Medical College. The Workshop was well attended by 162 delegates – practicing Obstetrician and Gynaecologists and health care providers of D.K. and North Kerala Districts. Dr.Mohan Bhat, Organizing Secretary proposed the vote of thanks.