Yenepoya Medical College Holds 18th Graduation Day

Mangaluru: The 18th Graduation Ceremony of Yenepoya Medical College was held at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya Deemed to be University campus here on June 25.

The graduation day programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Dr Rajendra K V.

Addressing the gathering Dr Rajendra said that there is no end to learning in medical life. Performance can make us memorable forever but it is very important to treat the patients with humanity.

Senior consultant physician at Kasaragod Government Hospital Dr Venkatagiri K M also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Moosabba Dean of Yenepoya Medical College presided over the function. 150 student Graduates received their certificates. Sai Bhargava received 7 Gold Medals with an outstanding student award.

Associate Dean Dr Abhay Nirgude and Dr Aswini Dutt were present on the dais. Dr Raghavendra and Dr Grrishma compered the programme. Dr Poonam Naik welcomed the gathering and Dr Sheetal Savoor delivered the vote of thanks.