Yenepoya Medical College Holds Graduation Day

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College has organised Graduation Day Ceremony on 24th June 2023 at the Yendurance zone Yenepoya deemed to be the University campus, Mangalore.

Yenepoya Medical College, one of the premier institutions in the field of medical education, was proud to organise the Graduation Day ceremony for the 2017 batch of MBBS Students during this 25th-year silver jubilee celebration of the institution. This momentous occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr P. Chandramohan, Former Vice-chancellor of Kannur and Yenepoya (deemed to be University) to inaugurate the ceremony as the chief guest. The graduation ceremony was also graced by Dr Ganesh Pai, National president of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Medical Director of Derma Care Skin and Cosmetology Center. Dr MS Moosabba Dean of Yenepoya Medical College and Dr Abhay Nirgude Associate Dean (Administration) Yenepoya Medical College were present during the ceremony on the dias.

The graduation ceremony commenced with a grand procession, led by the Dignitaries, Deans, Associate Dean, Medical Superintendents, and academic staff followed by the graduating students.

Dr. Uma Kulkarni Professor of Yenepoya Medical College delivered the welcome address, expressing his pride in the achievements of the graduating class.

Dr P Chandramohan Chief Guest in his speech emphasized the importance of upholding the values of the medical profession and encouraged the new doctors to serve humanity with compassion and dedication and emphasized 5 different levels of health care delivery.

Dr Ganesh Pai Guest of honour delivered an inspiring speech, sharing their experiences and imparting valuable advice to the graduating students.

The Graduation Day ceremony was featured with a series of events including the conferring of degrees and honours for 150 graduates and distribution of awards for outstanding students. Miss Niha Parveen received the best outgoing student of the 2017 batch award recognizing her academic excellence, and exceptional performance during their years of study.

The graduates delivered an emotional and inspiring speech, reflecting on the challenges faced and the growth experienced and expressing gratitude to the faculty, friends and family who supported them throughout their educational journey.

The Graduation Day ceremony serves as a significant milestone in the lives of the graduating students, marking the successful culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of their professional careers in the medical field. Yenepoya Medical College was delighted to host this auspicious event, recognizing the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments of its graduates. Yenepoya Medical College Graduation Day was indeed a memorable event, marking a significant milestone in the lives of the graduating students and serving as a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing and producing competent doctors who will shape the future of healthcare.

Yenepoya Medical College extends gratitude to all faculty members, students, families, distinguished guests and the media for joining this momentous occasion and witnessing the remarkable achievements of the graduating 2017 batch.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the national anthem.

Like this: Like Loading...