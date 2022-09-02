Yenepoya Medical College Holds Workshop on Disaster Victim Identification

Department of Forensic Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya deemed to be University in Collaboration with EAAF Argentina Holds Workshop on Disaster Victim Identification (DVI)

Mangaluru: How should first responders respond to a disaster? How should dead bodies be gathered from the site of an air crash or a bomb blast and their identity can be established more quickly and correctly? How should evidence be gathered from a disaster site without any tampering with evidence and the evidence collected is reliable? How should identification be established so that they can be given last rites?

The answers to the above questions, and the questions related to the disasters and Forensic responsibility can be achieved through Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) training programs for forensic experts, dentists and police personnel.

The Forensic Anthropology Unit, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Yenepoya Medical College, in collaboration with Equipo Argentino de Anthropologia Forensic (EAAF) who are the world leaders in exhumation, identification and respectful return of the dead bodies, a DVI training workshop was imparted to the scholars of Post Graduate Diploma in Forensic Anthropology who are pursuing the course from different parts of India. A mock scene of a fire in a hotel was reconstructed along with a disaster scene with a few dismembered dolls as dead bodies.

The PG Diploma in Forensic Anthropology is the first of its kind course in India, an offering from the Department of Forensic Medicine and this is the 8th year of the course. Every year up to 15 experts are trained from the background in Forensic Medicine, Anatomy and Dentistry. This is one example of encouraging lifelong learning by the University, where the motivation to learn and acquire newer skills that become a necessity in the changing world is facilitated. The DVI module is a 4-day module at the end of which the scholar will be competent in the steps of DVI applied in a given setting.

This year Dr Tania Delabarde from EAAF Argentina, presently working in Forensic Institute in Paris is the chief resource person. She brings a rich experience of having handled many disasters. Dr Vina Vaswani is the Course Director. Dr Leena Pramod is the Course Coordinator and Dr Nasir Ahemad is the Forensic Anthropologist who facilitated the team learning. Dr Shah Nawaz Manipady, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences was the invited observer and he was felicitated by Dr Kishor Kumar B, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine.

For more details about the course, interested persons can contact Dr Nasir Ahmad, Forensic Anthropologist cell; 9406532084

