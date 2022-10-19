Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru set to host two-day ‘Community Medicine State Conference’

Mangaluru: The 2nd state conference of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Karnataka Chapter will be conducted at the Yenepoya Medical College on the 21st and 22nd of October 2022 with the theme ‘Roadmap to Sustainable Development Goals’.

This conference will be hosted by the Department of Community Medicine. Dr Nupur Roy, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada are the guests for the inaugural programme.

Nearly 250 delegates from the field of community medicine/public health are expected to attend the event. Over 25 speakers from various international and national agencies including UNDP, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, PATH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka will be taking part. Panel discussions on Neglected tropical diseases, Preventive Oncology, Mental health, and Midwifery as an important public health resource will be a part of the conference. Over 150 delegates will be presenting their oral/poster scientific presentations.

