Yenepoya Medical College Observes World Hearing Day

Mangaluru: To mark the World Hearing Day, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Department of ENT and Audiology and speech and language Pathology organized an awareness programme for the public.

The programme was chaired by Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar and Professor of ENT. Dr M S Moosabba, Dean and Professor of Surgery, Dr Prakash R M Saldanha, Medical Superintendent and Professor of Paediatrics graced the occasion.

Dr Vijayalakshmi S, Professor of ENT, introduced to the audience the importance of hearing, being one of the first and most important special senses and its relevance. Dr Deekshith RM, Assistant professor, department of ENT and postgraduates Dr Chandana, Dr Aishwarya and Dr Dismi informed the audience on the prevention of hearing loss, timely intervention and early detection.

In children, the importance of hearing and its role in the development of speech and brain development was also emphasized. The common problems of the ear like ear discharge, hearing loss and tinnitus were discussed. The Impact of hearing loss in children and teenagers can lead to emotional and social disabilities. While in the elderly, hearing loss can lead to frustration, anger, embarrassment, social phobia, loneliness and rejection.

Although hearing loss is seen in all age groups but in newborns and kids it can affect the maturity of the brain and speech impairment. It also discussed cochlear implant surgery and various schemes for children born deaf. Yenepoya hospital has been empanelled for the cochlear implant scheme under SAST(Govt of Karnataka).

Head of the department of ENT Dr Sai Manohar and Shwetha Prabhu, head of the department of Audiology and speech and language pathology were present during the programme.

Dept of Marketing of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital was actively involved in the arrangement of this programme.

