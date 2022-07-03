Yenepoya Nursing College Holds Health Check-up and Blood Donation Camp

By
Press Release
-
Mangaluru: The Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing in collaboration with Youth red cross, Yenepoya Nursing College, Youth Red Cross, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Derlakatte, Mangalore and Indian Red Cross Society, DK District organized a Rally, Flashmob, Mass awareness, Health check-up and Blood donation camp recently at the KSRTC bus stand, Bejai, Mangaluru.

The programme began with a Rally from Mangalore City corporation circle to the KSRTC Bus stand. The rally was initiated by B K Kusumadhar, Secretary, IRCS, DK.

The rally was followed by the Inaugural ceremony. Shashikumar Jawadagi, HOD, NF Dept, welcomed the gathering. C A Shantharam Shetty, Chairman, IRCS, DK delivered an inaugural speech and appreciated the initiative taken by the Medical-Surgical Nursing dept and Youth Red cross unit of Yenepoya Nursing college for organizing the program. B K Kusumadhar, Secretary, IRCS, DK addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of blood donation by the people, followed by Janet Miranda, Vice-Principal explaining the significance of the world blood donor day theme. Marigowda, KSRTC, DTO, Priya Pawan Kumar, KSRTC Labour welfare officer, Lokesh, ASI, Barke Police station, and Gireesh G R, HOD, Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing were present.

Hezil Reema Barboza, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing delivered the vote of thanks and Mrs Jyothi, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing compered the program.

After the Inaugural program, Mass awareness on blood donation and Flash mob were presented by II B.Sc (N) students of Yenepoya Nursing


