Yenepoya Nursing College Holds Lamp Lighting Ceremony

Mangaluru: The ‘Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of the 21st batch of B Sc Nursing and 19th batch General Nursing and Midwifery students of Yenepoya Nursing College was held, at the Indoor Auditorium, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) recently.

The lamp lighting ceremony formally recognizes the students’ entry into the nursing profession as the lamp symbolizes the light that a nurse becomes to her patients and as a symbol of hope and comfort to those suffering. Candle lighting signifies the student nurses’ acceptance of the challenges in the nursing profession.

Nursing Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru Gracy Lobo was the chief guest. Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru presided over the function. Anju Ullas, Assistant Professor-II and Navya, Assistant Professor-I class coordinators of B Sc Nursing and GNM coordinated the programme.

The programme commenced by invoking God’s blessings through prayer. Gireesh G R, HOD, Medical Surgical nursing department welcomed the gathering. Prof Shashikumar Jawadagi enlightened the audience on the significance of lamp lighting and oath-taking in the Nursing Profession.

Prof Dr Gracy Lobo, in her address to the gathering, applauded the students for choosing the nursing profession. She stressed the significance of patient safety in the nursing profession. Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Honourable Pro-Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru delivered the presidential address.

The dignitaries and the faculty of Yenepoya Nursing College lit the lamps of 152 novice nursing students. Dr Leena KC administered the oath of the nursing profession to the budding nurses.

Dr Umarani J, Vice Principal, Yenepoya Nursing College delivered the vote of thanks.