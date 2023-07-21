Yenepoya Nursing College Holds workshop on ‘Assessment for Learning- a Paradigm Shift’



Mangaluru: Yenepoya Nursing College, a constituent institution of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, hosted a regional workshop on Assessment for learning- a paradigm Shift, at Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University campus,Mangaluru.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro vice-chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University inaugurated the workshop. Dr Leena K C, Principal, of Yenepoya Nursing College, delivered the presidential address. Dr Nagesh K R, Professor, Father Muller Medical College, Dr Abhay Nirgude, Professor, Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Elsa Sanatombi Devi, Professor, Manipal College of Nursing and Dr Rashmi Jain, Professor, at Yenepoya Medical College was the resource person for the workshop.

They addressed assessment for learning, various tools for assessment, and question paper settings. Karnataka State Nursing Council (KSNC) has awarded 08 credit points for the workshop.

Christeena Saju Varkey, Principal, M V Shetty College of Nursing Mangaluru was the KSNC observer. Participants presented E- posters and the best posters were awarded. More than 70 undergraduates, postgraduate nursing students, and teaching faculty from various colleges from Mangaluru attended the workshop.

Like this: Like Loading...