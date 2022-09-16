Yenepoya Nursing College Observes World Suicide Prevention Day

Mangaluru: To observe World Suicide Prevention Day, the Department of Mental Health Nursing, Yenepoya Nursing College in collaboration with Suicide Lifeline, A Unit of Susheg Charitable Trust and the Department of M Sc Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Kankanady organized a guest talk and screening of psychological well-being for students on September 15, at the Yenepoya Pre University College, Jeppinamogaru.

The programme began at 9:30 am with an invocation by students of PU College followed by a welcome address by Viji Prasad C, Assistant Professor, Department of Mental Health Nursing.

Principal of Yenepoya PU College Uzwal Rodney Menezes revealed the significance of observation of suicide prevention day. A guest talk was delivered by Dr Lavina Noronha, Coordinator, Mangaluru Suicide Lifeline on the topic “Creating hope through action”. The session was very informative and insightful. Screening of psychological well-being was carried out for PU students by the Department of M Sc Counselling, Roshni Nilaya and counsellors from Suicide Lifeline, A Unit of Susheg Charitable Trust.

Subin Raj R, Assistant Professor, Department of Mental Health Nursing, Yenepoya Nursing College delivered the vote of thanks. Rakshitha, Tutor, of the Department of Mental Health Nursing, Yenepoya Nursing College compered the program.

