Yenepoya Observes World Prematurity Day

Mangaluru: Department of Ophthalmology in association with the Department of Pediatrics, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralaktte, Mangalore conducted a program to spread awareness about Retinopathy of Prematurity and caring for the vision of preterm babies. The program was conducted on 16th November 2022, at lecture hall 3, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore. The program was organized to observe World Prematurity Day, which is celebrated on 17th November annually.

Dr Vidya Hegde, Professor and Head Department of Ophthalmology, welcomed the gathering. Dr Anupama Bappal, the consultant in charge of the program for neonatal and Retinopathy of Prematurity screening, presented a video on “Caring for the vision” of preterm babies. All preterm babies should undergo screening by 3 to 4 weeks of age as delay in diagnosis and treatment will cause blindness. She emphasized the need for a continuum of care for vision every year up to the age of 17 years. Early diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors and squinting of eyes in children to give them a better future.

The chief guest for the event was Mrs Kalpana, Anganwadi Supervisor, Child and Women Development Department, Konaje Division. She shared the government schemes which are available to support pregnant ladies, neonates and children. She also appreciated such programs as it spreads the knowledge of the eye problem in preterm babies and how teachers in Anganawadi can help the community by creating awareness and contributing to the holistic care of children.

Dr Santosh Soans, Professor and Head of Pediatrics at AJ Institute of Medical Science, Mangalore was the guest of honour. Dr Santosh highlighted the importance of holistic care for preterm including good ventilator care. Dr Santosh emphasized the timely reference to an Ophthalmologist for the care of the eyes and vision of the preterm child as it is the birthright of every child.

Dr M.S. Moosabba, Principal, YMC congratulated the departments on organizing such awareness programs. Dr Prakash RM Saldanha, Medical Superintendent also addressed the gathering and mentioned the need for interprofessional teams involved in the care of a preterm baby. He also expressed gratitude towards the support offered by the administration and all the departments in YMC involved in the care of preterm babies. Dr Mithun HK, a Neonatologist delivered the vote of thanks.

The programme was attended by Dr Shyam Sudhir, Professor and Head of Paediatrics, Dr Guthigar, Head of the MSW department, faculty, postgraduate residents, and interns. Special invitees for the program were teachers from Anganwadi and the preterm children screened for ROP with their parents. The children performed and gave the audience a glimpse of their talent. They are the true ambassadors of the Caring for the vision of the preterm children program of YMC.