Yenepoya Observes World Red Cross Day

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organised World Red Cross Day- 2022-23, at ACTS YEN auditorium, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital recently.

Sanjay Shetty, Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society DK, inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering Sanjay Shetty said that the development of leadership qualities in Youth Redcross volunteers helps to create a good society and personality development helps to create a positive environment.

Dr Gangadhar Somayaji presided over the function. Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, graced the programme.

Vicky Josvita D’Souza welcomed the gathering, and Nithyashree B V Nodal Officer Yenepoya Deemed to be University delivered the vote of thanks. Adrija compered the programme.

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a quiz competition on leadership and personality development training and intercollegiate was held for the Red Cross volunteers.

