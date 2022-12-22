Yenepoya Pharmacy College Holds National Pharmacy Week

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre (Deemed to be University) inaugurated National Pharmacy Week 2022, with the theme, “Pharmacy of the World-India”.

The programme began with an invocation. Dr Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed Principal of Yenepoya Pharmacy College welcomed the gathering.

Assistant Drug Controller, Mangaluru Uday Kishore inaugurated National Pharmacy Week 2022. Uday Kishore addressed the B Pharm & D Pharm students and motivated them about job opportunities, preparation for various higher studies and job-related exams like GRE, TOEFL, UPSC, KSPC, Drug Inspector, and Pharmacist.

Uday Kishore highlighted the opportunities available in various corporate sectors. Students cleared many of their doubts about the same topics and opportunities by interacting with Uday Kishore in the question and answer session.

Uday Kumar also inaugurated various events organized for students by the college. Assistant professor Fathima compered the programme. Dr Darshan delivered the vote of thanks.