Yenepoya PhD Scholar Bags Commonwealth Scholarship for UK

Mangaluru: B.H. Jaswanth Gowda, a PhD scholar at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), under the guidance of Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, Principal & Dean, Yenepoya Pharmacy College has been granted the prestigious Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship by the UK government for the academic year 2023/24.

Through this scholarship, Jaswanth will have the privilege of pursuing research on the “Microneedle-based drug delivery system” at Queen’s University Belfast, UK, for one year, under the supervision of Professor Raghu Raj Singh Thakur and Dr Lalitkumar Vora.

The scholarship encompasses all of Jaswanth’s expenses, ensuring his travel to and from the UK, covering tuition fees at Queen’s University, providing research contingencies, offering study travel grants both within the UK and abroad, and granting him a living allowance for the duration of one year. The total value of this comprehensive package is estimated to be around 40,000 to 45,000 pounds (Rs 40 to 45 lakhs).

Jaswanth is the sole researcher hailing from Karnataka and one of merely five researchers in the entire pharmaceutical sciences field in India to receive the esteemed Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship for the academic year 2023/24. Over the span of 64 years, from 1959 to 2023, this prestigious scholarship has been awarded to a total of 450 researchers representing 43 different countries.

Hailing from Huliyurdurga Hobli in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, Jaswanth is a remarkable researcher with extensive experience. He has published around 35 research and review articles in international journals, holds 2 patents, and authored 2 textbooks. Moreover, Jaswanth actively serves as a Reviewer for more than 30 international journals and is an Editorial Board Member for 2 international journals.

Currently, Jaswanth’s research focuses on Microneedle-based painless drug delivery, a groundbreaking innovation that aims to replace traditional needle-based injections. This revolutionary approach has the potential to transform the way medicines are administered, providing a painless and effective alternative for patients worldwide.

Jaswanth would like to express his heartfelt gratitude to his mentor, Dr Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), for their unwavering support throughout his research journey.

