Yenepoya to hold 12th Annual Convocation on November 7

Mangaluru: The 12th Annual Convocation of the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) will be held on Monday 7 November 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Yendurance Zone in the University Campus. A total of 1370 candidates are eligible to be awarded PhD, M.Ch, Post Doctoral Fellowship, Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma and Undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Allied & Health Basic Sciences, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Commerce and Management will be conferred the Degrees and Diploma Certificates. 07 gold medals will be awarded to the toppers in various UG courses.

Dr Anil Kohli, Padmashree, Padma Bhushan, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar & B C Roy Awardee, Former President of Dental Council of India, New Delhi will be the Chief Guest and will be delivering the Convocation address. Prof. Dr Yogish Kumar Chawla, Padmashree & B C Roy Awardee, Former Director & Emeritus Professor of PGIMER, Chandigarh will be the Guest of Honour.

Prof. Dr Kasim Abdul Salim, Former Professor of Medicine, at Calicut Medical College & Consultant Hematologist, U.K. will be conferred with “Doctor of Science” (Honoris Causa).

Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of the University will present the annual report.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University’s) Chancellor Mr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi will preside over the Convocation.

Other Statutory Officers, Deans, Centre Heads and faculty from the constituent units along with members of the Academic Council and Board of Management will attend the event.