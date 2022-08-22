Yenepoya University Celebrates World Humanitarian Day

Mangaluru: The Centre for Ethics, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) celebrated World Humanitarian Day to spread awareness on Ethics and Forensics in Humanitarian Services, based on the theme: “It takes a village to support a person in a humanitarian crisis” on August 19.

The programme began with the welcome address by Bedabrat Sharma. The Chief guest was Dr Derek Congram, Forensic specialist for the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation for India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.

Dr Vina Vaswani delivered the opening remarks and introduction of the programme. She also read out a message sent by Dr Luis Fondebrider, a world-renowned Forensic Anthropologist and Head of ICRC’s Forensic unit. This was followed by a presentation by Dr Derek Congram who spoke about the practical objectives and limitations of humanitarian forensic science. Dr Vina Vaswani shared her experiences with disasters and humanitarian response.

Dr Mohammed Nasir gave insights on humanitarian service and anthropological approaches. In addition to this, Khadeejath Farseena delivered a note on the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) report.

The program was conducted in hybrid mode. Participants from within the University and outside, from various disciplines such as Dental, Medical, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Nursing & Hospital Administration and Homoeopathyhad registered.

Naheeda Hamza delivered the vote of thanks.

