‘YENEPOYA’ VARSITY AGAIN LISTED AMONG THE TOP 100 UNIVERSITIES OF THE COUNTRY IN NIRF-2022

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has been ranked 97 among the top 100 universities in the country as per the NIRF Rankings 2022 published by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on 15th July 2022.

This year the Yenepoya Dental College also has secured 23rd rank in the overall ranking for Dental Institutions in the country by NIRF.

The University has been making rapid strides in the direction of improving the quality of education imparted and public perception. This year’s NIRF ranking is a testimonial of our commitment towards imparting quality education and the Vision towards achieving excellence. Dr M. Vijayakumar, the Vice Chancellor of the University said to the press.