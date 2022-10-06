Yenepoya Youth Red Cross Observes National Blood Donor’s Day

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Youth Red Cross Observes National blood donor’s day-2022

Mangaluru: National Blood Donors Day was observed at Yeneoya Deemed to University through Youth Red Cross and National Service Scheme in association with Blood Centre Yeneoya Medical College and Hospital, Derlakatte.

More than 50 volunteers of constituent colleges registered for blood donation out of them, 25 volunteers donated their blood. The Blood centre Deputy Director Dr Indira, YRC Nodal officer Nithyashree, YRC Program officers Dr Tariq, Dr Syed, and Jyothi Coordinated the programme.

A Flash Mob was performed on the theme ‘blood donation- Save Life to create awareness’ by the Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy volunteers.

Deputy Director of Blood Bank YMCH Dr Indira S Puthran delivered an awareness talk on Blood donation, its importance, and requisites to be a donor and clarified the doubts of student volunteers. Nithyashree BV addressed the gathering and said that blood donation is the core activity of the Red Cross and motivated students to donate blood.

Naturopathy College NSS Programme Officer Ajith welcomed the gathering. The programme officer of Naturopathy College Youth Red Cross Dr Shreya delivered the vote of thanks. Fathima Haris recited the prayer.

The programme officers of Youth Red Cross Dr Harinarayana, Dr Arundeep and Fathima were also present. Mohvesha hosted the Programme. E-poster Competition was conducted on the occasion for the students of the constituent colleges.

