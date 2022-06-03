Yeo Baile Yeo! Goan Lorna Bai Conferred with Mandd Sobhann ‘Life-Time Achievement Award’

Yeo Baile Yeo! Goan Nightingale Lorna Bai Cordeiro Conferred with Mandd Sobhann ‘Life-Time Achievement Award’ which will be be presented to her at the 246th Monthly Theatre at LCRI Hall of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on Sunday, 5 June 2022 at 6 pm. Lorna will be singing her Fans Three Popular Konkani Hits

Mangaluru: It all began with this experiment called ‘MANDD SOBHANN’ – a search for a Konkani identity in Konkani music. Literally, ‘Mandd’ means stage and ‘Sobhann’ means beautiful programme. In short, ‘Mandd Sobhann’ means – beautiful stage. The first Mandd Sobhann experiment unfolded on the lawns of Hotel Woodlands, Mangaluru on November 30, 1986. This date is regarded as the day on which Mandd Sobhann – the musical experiment, Mandd Sobhann – was born.

Konkani music (other than folk music), then, and even now, could broadly be divided into 2 categories-

1. Based on Indian (Classical) music – among the Hindus (mainly Saraswats and Goud Saraswats);

2. Based on Western music – among Catholics.

Until Mandd Sobhann came on the scene, the concept of identity of Konkani as a culture or in music was never proposed. In that sense, Mandd Sobhann triggered the opening of the floodgates of ‘Konkani-identity-consciousness’. The concept of Mandd Sobhann also came as a shock to the status-quo-loving, conservative Mangalorean Konkani Catholic Community. It also rattled the established music makers. On the other hand, Mandd Sobhann came as a welcome relief to music lovers, poetry enthusiasts and above all, it was able to build bridges between the various dialects, communities and regions, as all Konkanis began to identify Mandd Sobhann music as their own.

The present Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, Bab Eric Ozario, the music composer and the chief proponent of this and all other experiments of Mandd Sobhann, set to tune lyrics written by poets of different communities and regions and presented them through Mandd Sobhann. In a sense, Mandd Sobhann broke not only conventions but also community barriers. No wonder therefore, that Mandd Sobhann (the musical performance) was presented 12 times in the first 2 years in Goa, capturing the attention of the media while at the same time inviting the wrath and ire of the conventionalists.

What began as a performance titled ‘Mandd Sobhann’, grew into a movement of revival and rejuvenation of Konkani culture; and solidified into an organization called Mandd Sobhann. Today, Mandd Sobhann boasts of all these 3 identities namely – a performance, a movement and an organization. And on Sunday, 5 June 2022, it will be the 246th Monthly Theatre to be held at LCRI Hall, of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru at 6 pm on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

On the occasion, joining Mandd Sobhann in the mission of carrying forward the legacy, blooming young musicians will be presenting- POETRY RECITAL by POETICA GROUP; FULAM PAKLLYO; and COMPERING by COMEDY COMPANY. The sponsors of this Monthly Theatre are Austin Roach and hsi wife Ms Hilama Roach of M/s Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

On that evening Mandd Sobhann’s Draw of TENKO ABHIYAN (Mahindra XUV 300 Car will take place. Buy your tickets at Rs 5000 each, and win this classy look car worth Rs 10 lakh, and go home from the LCRI hall seated behind the wheels of the Mahindra XUV. Call 8105226626 to buy your tickets, and this number can be used for Google Pay.

The Chief Guest for the occasion is Rohan Monteiro-Chairman-Rohan Corporation, Mangaluru; joined by Guests of honour CA Olvin Rodrigues, the main sponsor of Tenko Abhiyan. Co-Sponsors are – Roy Castelino, Gregory P K D’souza; Ricahrd Rodrigues; Martin Manohar Tauro; Ms Noreen and Ronald Mendonca.

SPECIAL ATTRACTION of the evening will be Goa’s Nightingale Lorna Bai Cordeiro who will singing her fans three popular Konkani Hits- she will be also conferred with the Mandd Sobhann’s ‘LIFE-TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2022’.

Call 8105226626 to buy your tickets to win the MAHINDRA XUV , and this number can be used for Google Pay.