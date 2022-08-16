Yet Again, CFAL Students Outshine in JEE Main 2022



Mangaluru: As the JEE Main, Session 2 results are out, it is celebration time at CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning), Mangaluru’s top training institute, as their student Anish R Joishy is the topper in Mangalore with an All India Rank of 1383 and 99.857 percentile in the JEE Main, 2022. 8 of its students scored above 99 percentile and 14 of its students, out of 108 students scored above 98 percentile.

This is incredible compared to the national total average of 2%. JEE-Main is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 25 IITs, 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), as well as some private institutions. In addition, the students who secured the cut-off score in JEE Main are only eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced. Nearly 2.5 lac students (including all categories) who cleared the JEE Main exam are now eligible to write the entrance exam for IITs (JEE Advanced).

The cut-off score to apply for JEE Advanced this year is 88.412 and around 49% of CFAL students who appeared for the exam have secured more than the cut off percentile. This year, JEE (Main) was conducted two times. The candidates were eligible to write for one or more than one session i.e., in June, and July 2022. The best of the two performances was considered while declaring ranks.

The celebrated students who scored above 97 percentile are: Anish R Joishy (99.8576) with an AIR 1383, Parth Pundalik Pai (99.6555), Aaryan Ajith Dev (99.5540), Prabhav Shetty (99.5219), Anantha Krishna K (99.4279), Upasana Nayak (99.3807), Shreyas S (99.2401), Sanjana D S (99.2048), Adel Sarah D’souza (98.7281647), Vishal Kamath (98.7096674), Varahi Suvarna (98.4828599), Radhika (98.4336024), Shreyas Adiga (98.031154), Deepak C Nayak (98.0293952), K R Rakshith (97.7441396), Praneetha Praveen Kalbhavi (97.6613972), Aravind Mala Shenoy (97.6497211), K L Gireesh (97.6170412) and Harsh Srisrimal (97.1343904).

Parth Pundalik Pai has bagged the 385th rank and Deepak C Nayak has bagged the 486th rank in the category ranks of the said examination.

JEE – The most challenging undergraduate admission test. Around 10.26 lakhs registrations were received and 9.05 lakh appeared for both the sessions of JEE Main 2022. All over India around 20% of the total students who write the JEE Main qualify for JEE Advanced (which is a prerequisite for admission in various IITs, IIITs etc), CFAL is one of the most trusted institutes with a decade of consistent best results.This is not the first time that CFAL students have excelled in national level competitive exams.

It may be recalled that their students recently secured top ranks in KVPY like AIR 5 in the SA category. Many of their students have bagged top ranks in KCET 2022 as well. The achievement of CFAL students in national level examinations year after year proves the superiority of the faculty, and the unique pattern-proof teaching modalities

used at one of Mangaluru’s most trusted institutes.

