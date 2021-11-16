Spread the love



















Yet Another Moral Police Incident in Surathkal-Quick Action by Cops Get Six Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: Seems like there is no end for Moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru. Even after several moral policing incidents that took place in the past, and many times the accused getting arrested, still there has been no end to such ugly acts. Yet another moral policing incident has taken place in Surathkal, where a gang of six men following a two-wheeler in which a boy of different faith was riding, and a girl as pillion rider from another faith, were stopped, abused with foul language, and also manhandled.

As per police reports, a student from a College in Mukka had requested her friend, a student aged 20 to help her move her luggage from Mukka to her new rented apartment, ‘Kalyani City Pearl Apartments” in Surathkal. It was around 10 pm on Monday, 15 November 2021 that a gang of nearly six members noticed this, followed the two-wheeler which Boy and Girl were on, until they reached the apartment in Surathkal. The gang started to abuse the couple with foul language, and also warned the girl of moving around with boys of different faith.

As soon as the Surathkal police got the news, in a quick action by cops they were able to take into custody six of the accused namely- Prashanth, Prahlad Acharya , Guruprasad, Prathish Acharya, Bharath Shetty, and Sukhesh. Mangaluru City Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had also visited the spot for further enquiry, and to assist the cops in their investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...