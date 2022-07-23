YIASCM Holds ‘Role of youth in substance abuse, prevention and consequences’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management organized a guest talk on the topic “Role of youth in substance abuse and prevention and its consequences”, on 20 July 2022. The committee members and Dr Mohammed Zaheer, Coordinator, Satellite Unit of the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, and Say No to Drugs, A student body coordinated the event in collaboration with Deccan Herald and Prajavani.

Vice-Principal/Dean (Faculty of Commerce & Management) Dr Shareena P delivered the presidential remarks and formally inaugurated the event.

Dr Rajesh M Assistant Professor Department of psychology from Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte was welcomed by Vice-Principal/Dean (Faculty of Commerce & Management) Dr Shareena P

Dr Rajesh M focused on educating the students about substance misuse and how to prevent it. He emphasized the negative attitude and behaviour of those who engage in substance use. He provided numerous instances from everyday life to illustrate his points. He stated that many have a wrong notion that drugs and alcohol help them to come out of stress. He added that the use of drugs is very dangerous. He mentioned the NDPS act wherein all offences are cognizable and non-bailable.

Dr Rajesh M while concluding the session said, “Daily use of tobacco and alcohol is also bad and will lead to oral cancer and other problems”.