YIASCM Inaugurates First Batch of Post-Graduate Courses

Mangaluru: The inauguration ceremony for the first batch of post-graduation courses was prestigiously conducted at Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management, Balmatta here on December 2.

The programme began with the invocation. Principal and Dean of the Faculty of Science, Dr Arun Bhagwath welcomed the gathering. He also mentioned that the motive of the institution is to instil good values along with making the students professionals, which in turn is the basic requirement of today’s society.

Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management is a multidisciplinary foundation where a holistic development of the ward is achieved.

Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar Yenepoya deemed to be university and pro-vice-chancellor, Yenepoya deemed to be University, Dr B H Sripathi Rao were also present.

Dr Uday Kumar M A, the PG coordinator for the Commerce and Management courses in his introductory speech briefed on the evolution of the education system and the importance of being up to date with the curriculum and international affairs as well. PG coordinator for the Computer Science department, Dr Mohammed Zaheer introduced the programmes under computer science and reminded the students that technology gives importance to skills rather than theoretical knowledge.

Dr Balakrishna Kalluraya, HOD of chemistry for apprising the fresh postgraduate scholars with information about the department of chemistry. He highlighted the fact that the PG courses are discipline-selective electives which are planned by the students’ requirements. He also introduced the new faculties, the pillar of the department Dr Sharath Kumar, Dr Namratha, Dr Shareena Sheikh, Tharangini and Shaila Sheikh.

Registrar, Yenepoya deemed to be university Dr Gangadhara Somayaji designated himself as a host rather than a guest. He enlightened the factuality of the postgraduate program and the challenges of the first batch and notified what Yenepoya has more to offer than any other place; that is, it delivers a combination of general and professional education at the same time which is lacking at many other institutions.

Later Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Sripathi Rao illuminated the PG scholars with his aspiring words. He also mentioned the tremendous progress created by the principal, Dean, Faculty of Science, Dr Arun Bhagwath within a short period in the Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management. In the end, he wished all the post-graduates to come out with flying colours.

The Vice Principal and Dean, Faculty of Commerce Dr Shareena P was honoured by Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Yenepoya deemed to be university. Merwin Jaison, HOD department of Hospitality Science was honoured consecutively for his excellence by Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, registrar Yenepoya deemed to be university.

Dean faculty of Commerce, Dr Shereena P delivered the vote of thanks. Assistant Professor of MBA, Devika Shetty compered the programme. .