Yo Yo Honey Singh: Success for me is taking my fans to the zone of the song



Mumbai: As the latest released song ‘Kanta Laga’ – which is a collaboration between Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh – hits 63 million views within one week, Yo Yo expressed his gratitude towards his fans and says that the success of a song for him is to take his listeners to the zone of the song.

The song ‘Kanta Laga’ is produced by Desi Music Factory, composed and written by Tony Kakkar. The song is performed by Tony, Neha and Yo Yo.

The song was released on September 8.

Talking about the overwhelming response of the song, Yo Yo said, “I’m grateful to have listeners who embraced me in this song. The response to the song has been amazing and listeners have expressed an incredible amount of love in the comments’ section. Success for me is offering listeners a song that transports them to the zone of the song. I think ‘Kanta Laga’ did just that.”

Adding to that Neha said, “It makes me very happy to give people music they can enjoy. Working with Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh was absolutely delightful and I’m glad that our jam resulted in ‘Kanta Laga’.”

Tony is also excited the way the song has been received well as a party dance number as he said, “I want to thank listeners for joining us in the party that we created with Kanta Laga. I wish our listeners make happy memories with this song.”

The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati, and it is available on all streaming platforms.

