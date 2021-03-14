Spread the love



















Yoga asanas to help get rid of acidity and bloating



New Delhi: Heavily processed, oily and junk food cause problems like acidity, bloating, and gas. They cause excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. The over secretion of this acid leads to a sensation of burning in the stomach, causes stomach aches, constipation and even loss of appetite in some cases.

Practicing yoga regularly will get you on the path towards good health, longevity, fitness, increased stamina, and boost immunity as well. Grand Master Akshar shares four simple yoga ashanas that can help get rid of bloating and boost digestion.

Vajrasana

The only pose that can be done right after a meal, can be performed on a full stomach.

Formation

* Stand in Samasthithi, slowly breathing in and out