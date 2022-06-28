YOGA DAY observed at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the Yoga Day, a yoga session was organised for the students by St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru. Around 200 students enthusiastically participated in this yoga session. Mrs Disharag Shetty, Clinical Psychologist was the resource person. Mrs Shetty has secured second place in the International Yogasana Championship 2022. On the occasion, Mr Chirag of II PU welcomed the gathering.

The Resource Person, Mrs Disharag Shetty, Clinical Psychologist addressed the students on the theme of the 8th yoga day: Yoga for humanity. She stressed on the need for embracing yoga in the current age of technology. She also demonstrated some asanas which are helpful for students. Most importantly she taught them exercises that help in enhancing memory power.

The yoga session ignited the inquisitiveness of students in practising yoga. Ms Manavi of II PU proposed the vote of thanks. Mrs Preetham Shetty, Department of Chemistry, Mrs Laveena Shivram, Department of Statistics and Mrs Sowmya N, Department of maths were also present during the session.