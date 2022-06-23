‘Yoga for Humanity’ helps for a Happy Soul & Healthy Body’-Dr Prashanth Marla

‘Yoga for Humanity’ helps for a Happy Soul, a Fresh Mind & a Healthy Body’- Dr Prashanth Marla- the Medical Director & CEO at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru and a renowned Urologist who participated in the International Yoga Day celebration held at Yoga Kuteera, Sathyajith Nagar, Alvares Cross Road, Kadri Kaibattal/near Doctors Colony aka Water Wood, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: International Yoga Day was celebrated on 21 June, and in order to highlight the significance of this day, several events were held, among which was a Yoga Exercise session to mark the Day, held at Yoga Kuteera, Sathyajith Nagar, Alvares Cross Road, Kadri Kaibattal/near Doctors Colony aka Water Wood, Mangaluru.

Yes, we all know that Yoga helps rejuvenate our body, mind and soul. International Yoga Day was addressed in the year 2014 at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He initiated the idea of the International Day of Yoga. Since then this day is celebrated with greater enthusiasm globally by conducting varied events.

The International Yoga Day celebration at Yoga Kuteera was graced by Dr M S Moodithaya-the Vice-Chancellor of Nitte University. Following the welcome address by Mohammed Shawaz-a entrepreneur and active member of Yoga Kuteera, the programme was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp by the Chief guest, joined by Area Ward corporator Manohar Shetty, who presided over the function; Radhakrishna Shetty-Founder and Guru of Yoga Kuteera; Somashekar Shetty-Ex -Indian Army/ Union Bank officer and brother of Radhakrishna Shetty, among others. Dr Akbar, Dr Prashant Marla, Dr Hamsaraj Alva. Dr Ali Kumble and more than 50 people joined in the Yoga session.

Chief guest Dr M S Moodithaya addressing the gathering said, “Yoga is a great exercise for Mental, Spiritual and Health healing. It helps in reducing stress levels, builds immunity, increases awareness and also strong physical as well as mental health. This year’s theme is “Yoga for Humanity”. Swami Satchidananda said, “Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head.” Therefore, Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy International Yoga Day 2022″.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Prashanth Marla said, “The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body. You cannot always control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside! The theme “Yoga for Humanity’ is for a Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. Yoga is the only key to being fit and it’s essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free. Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony. Strengthen your body, mind and soul with the goodness of yoga”.

Radhakrishna Shetty proposed the vote of thanks followed by a sumptuous breakfast. In conclusion, Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want. Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self.