Yoga- Let’s Feel It To Believe It! CME on ‘Yoga as Adjuvant in Integrative Medicine’ at KMC

YOGA- Let’s Feel It To Believe It! Kasturba Medical College, (Department of Physiology), Light House Hill Road, Mangaluru organizes Pre-Workshop CME on ‘Yoga as Adjuvant in Integrative Medicine’.



Mangaluru: If you’ve done your “downward dog” yoga pose today, you’re probably feeling more relaxed. Regardless of your level of yoga expertise, if you’re practising regularly, you can feel better from head to toe. Regarding ” Downward Dog” stretches and widens the hamstrings, the calves, and the Achilles tendon. In a downward dog, your head is lower than your heart, so it has the benefits of inversions and improves the blood flow through your body. Downward dog stretches and helps to relieve tension from the neck and back. Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.

And, if you’re going through an illness, recovering from surgery or living with a chronic condition, yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially hasten to heal. A yoga therapist can work with patients and put together individualized plans that work together with their medical and surgical therapies. That way, yoga can support the healing process and help the person experience symptoms with more centeredness and less distress. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility; Yoga helps with back pain relief.; Yoga can ease arthritis symptoms; and Yoga benefits heart health. And that was a little bit of information on the benefits of practising YOGA.

And locally here in Mangaluru, the Department of Physiology of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru organized a Pre-Workshop CME on ‘Yoga as Adjuvant in Integrative Medicine’ at KMC Mangaluru MEU Hall. The Chief Guest for the occasion in the absence of Dr B Unnikrishnan (Dean, KMC, Mangaluru), Dr Pramod Kumar (Associate Dean, KMC, Mangaluru graced the occasion as Chief Guest, joined by other guests of honour on the dasi, namely- Dr Vinoy Singh ( Former professor, Integrative Medicine, S-VYASA, Bengaluru, and a Senior Consultant in Clinical Informatics and Holistic Healthcare, Bengaluru ) who was a keynote speaker on the occasion; Dr Kunal ( Associate Professor in Physiology, KMC, Mangaluru); Dr Anupama ( Professor and HoD of Physiology, KMC, Mangaluru) and Dr Bhagyalakshmi K ( Former HoD of Physiology).

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Dr Anupama, where she said, ” Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim– said, B.K.S. Iyengar. Yoga is a beautiful physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has been adopted in India since ancient times. It is related to making a healthy body and a healthy mind and is a very rich and highly valued tradition. The practice of yoga is gaining worldwide appreciation and popularity in recent times. People in India and abroad are moving towards practising yoga for having a healthy life. It relaxes and calms the soul and mind. It is inexpensive and can be done in our comfort zone”.

” Using Yoga As adjuvant therapy can reduce pressure on healthcare resources and can treat or reduce the incidence of various non-communicable diseases. In today’s program, you will be exposed to the Scientific Basis of Yoga; the Technology of Yoga; the Therapeutic Usefulness of Yoga as a stand-alone Regimen; the Impact of Yoga as Adjuvant Therapy in Diabetes, Hypertension and other Lifestyle disorders; and the Impact of Yoga as Adjuvant Therapy in Mental health. It should be noted that the Department of Physiology is planning to start a Yoga lab-Yoga Arogya Shaka to impart the highest possible quality of yoga services to society” added Dr Anupama.

In his inaugural address, Dr Pramod Kumar said, ” I am overwhelmed to be here to inaugurate this CME, amidst Dr Vinoy Singh, who was associated with MAHE. It’s nice to note that 190 have registered online, and quite a few presents here for the CME. Surprisingly when I googled to get more information on Yoga, I was shocked to note that Yoga was very much more popular among Westerners than in India, until recently when our PM brought more awareness to Yoga culture. Yoga was in India well before we became Hindustan/Bharath. I have noticed that one who performs Yoga is calm, cool and disciple; I am happy to note the KMC department of Physiology took the initiative to promote yoga in KMC, and also start a Yoga Lab”.

In his keynote address, guest of honour Dr Vinoy Singh said, ” Millions of people around the world have rolled out their yoga mats to celebrate a tradition that was once the preserve of Hindu holy men but is now a worldwide phenomenon. Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through yoga. Yoga is one of the country’s most significant cultural exports. Integration of personality is the prime aim of yoga.” The five aspects of “personality” which “should work harmoniously” are physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual. The physical aspects of yoga – which improve the flexibility of the spine, joints and muscles, but the function of “asanas” (postures) are ultimately to benefit the mind. Yoga has become more physically dynamic over the last century”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sneha Shetty (Associate Professor, Dept of Physiology, KMC), and the formal programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Dr Megha Gokul and Dr Nayanatara Arunkumar, both from Dept of Physiology, KMC, Mangaluru. During the CME session, Dr Kunal (Associate Professor in Physiology, KMC Mangaluru spoke on the topic ” A Scientific Enquiry into the Impacts of Yoga”. Dr Vinoy Singh spoke on ” Need for a ‘Paradigm Shift’: Replacing ” Ad-Hoc Mixopathy” with “Scientific Integrative Medicare”.

Dr Ajithesha N H ( Dept of Human Consciousness and Yoga Sciences, University College, Mangaluru) spoke on “Impact of Yoga Therapy on various diseases”; Dr Prabha Adhikari ( Professor and HoD Geriatric Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru) on ” Yoga as an Adjuvant Therapy for Diabetes and other lifestyle disorders”; Dr Ravish Thunga A ( Prof and Hod Psychiatry, AJ Institute of Medical sciences and research centre, Mangaluru) on ” Yoga and Mental Health”.

Organizing Committee members of this CME were Dr Vinodini N A; Dr Rekha D Kini; Dr Pratik Chatterji; Dr Rashmi K S; Dr Akash Tomar; Dr Nayanatara A K; Dr Sneha Shetty; Dr Suman V B; Dr Priyanka A S; and Ms Megha Gokul.

ABOUT GUEST OF HONOUR and KEYNOTE SPEAKER Dr VINOY SINGH :

Dr Vinoy Singh MBBS (Hons.), MS (Surg), MIT (MAHE), MCA (SMU), YIC & YIDM (S-VYASA)- A Thought Leader and Senior Consultant in Clinical Informatics and Holistic Healthcare Dr Vinoy has been working towards fulfilling his vision of establishing Bharat’s Global leadership in Yoga facilitated Integrative Medicare and Holistic Wellness. He worked as Professor, Integrative Medicine & Wellness At S-VYASA Yoga University, Bangalore, for more than 3 years and taught both modern medicine subjects and ancient Yoga subjects at different schools of the university. Later, as Senior Consultant, he helped to build a team of doctors & therapists toward delivering Yoga Based Integrative Medicare & Holistic Healthcare services for Surgical Lifestyle Disorders at a 300-bed healthcare facility of S-VYASA, called “Arogya-dharma”.

Dr Vinoy completed his MBBS with Gold Medal and Honors in 1984, and MS in Gen. Surgery in 1987. He worked as a faculty in General surgery for more than 2 decades, delivering Healthcare in Rural settings, Emergency Surgical care, Researching Cancer Cytogenetics, and teaching both UG & PG Students. It may be surprising for many to hear that Dr Vinoy is one of the proud alumni of the Manipal Group of institutions, such as MIT, MAHE, Manipal, and Sikkim Manipal University, Gangtok. In addition to a master’s degree in general surgery, he has also obtained master’s degrees in computer applications and information technology. As if these many degrees weren’t enough, later he also completed a certificate course for Yoga Instructor from SVYASA, Bangalore.

Due to his expertise in computer applications and information technology, he worked as Division Head & Sr Vice President of Health Informatics for nearly 10 years and delivered world-class “Health Informatics projects” across the United Kingdom, East and South Africa, China, Vietnam & India. Due to his expertise across different domains and having practised modern medicine for more than two decades, he can bring a unique flavour to Yoga teaching, aligning contemporary scientific research with ancient Indian wisdom.

