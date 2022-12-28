‘Yoga Will Keep You Fit and Healthy’- Celebrity & Fitness Enthusiast Milind Soman in City

‘Yoga Will Keep You Fit and Healthy’- Indian actor, Supermodel, Film Producer, and Fitness Enthusiast MILIND SOMAN in Mangaluru as part of his ‘ Green Ride 2.0’ initiative to promote a better environment, which culminated here.

Mangaluru: The 1400 km Green Ride – Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa Ki Aur, an initiative to promote a Better Environment which was flagged off from Mumbai on 19th December, culminated at Mangaluru on 26th December 2022. While in Mangaluru, 57-year-old Milind Soman, an Indian actor, supermodel, film producer, and fitness enthusiast interacted with his fans and the general public. He emphasised the importance of clean air and encouraged everyone to adopt sustainable and energy-efficient modes of transportation and make fitness a priority in one’s everyday life.

He also planted saplings in the City. As an initiative by the Bank of Baroda, Milind embarked on an 8-day sustainable journey on a bicycle and an electric scooter, promoting eco-friendly transportation, a green lifestyle as well as the importance of health and fitness. Starting the eco-friendly journey from Mumbai, Milind rode into Mangaluru on 26 December, the last leg of the Green Ride.

Born on 4 November 1965 in Glasgow, Scotland in a Marathi family, Milind’s family moved to Scotland/UK where he lived until the age of seven, then his family moved back to Mumbai, India in 1973. He has completed his Diploma in Electrical Engineering.[citation needed. Milind Soman met Mylene Jampanoi, a French actress, on the sets of their 2006 film, Valley of Flowers. The couple married in July 2006 at a resort in Goa. Soman and Jampanoi separated in 2008 and divorced in 2009. Soman married Ankita Konwar on 22 April 2018 in Alibaug.

In 1995, Soman got featured in Alisha Chinai’s music video, Made in India. The same year, he made his debut as a television actor in A Mouthful of Sky.[5] Later, he was seen in the Indian science fiction TV Series Captain Vyom and also played part in the TV series Sea Hawks. Soman has worked in films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. In 2007 he appeared in Bhram, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry. In 2009 he acted in Sachin Kundalkar’s Marathi film Gandha. He has also acted in English language, foreign language films and television series, including Valley of Flowers and The Flag. In the Swedish film Arn – The Knight Templar he portrayed Saladin, the revered 12th-century Kurdish leader of the Arabs and Muslims.

He was also seen playing an important role in the film Bajirao Mastani. Soman has also produced Hindi film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and the television serial Ghost Bana Dost. In 2010, he participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3. He was also seen in the Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please as Dr Aamir Warsi and Alt Balaji series Paurashpur as Boris.

On the Green Ride 2.0 initiative, Smt. Gayathri R, General Manager & Zonal Head – Mangaluru Zone, Bank of Baroda said, “It is our responsibility as citizens of the nation to play our part in whatever way we can to safeguard the environment. Every small step taken in this direction towards a more sustainable lifestyle will make a significant impact and help in contributing towards a greener environment. Bank of Baroda is proud to associate with the Green Ride to create awareness and rally all Indians together to take concerted action now.” Gopala Krishna R, Deputy Zonal Head, Vinay Gupta Deputy General Manager, Dr Murali Mohan and Narendra Nayak, Jyothi Cycles were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Milind Soman said, “I remember Mangaluru as a pleasant and pollution-free city from my younger days. But over the years, the level of pollution has increased. My message to the citizens of Mangaluru is simple – all the progress and advancement that we have achieved as a society is futile if we do not have pure air to breathe. If we make a slight change in our day-to-day lives – walk/ cycle short distances instead of driving, switch to electric vehicles – we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our environment and enjoy the Mangaluru of old”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Milind Soman said, “Small steps like opting for a carpool, planting a tree, choosing to cycle rather than take a car, and quitting smoking play a huge role in making the environment healthier. Small changes – such as walking or cycling for short distances need to switch over to cleaner energy sources as EVs and CNG would make a big difference to the world. I took to the bicycle after four years to test my physical fitness. It wasn’t tough. Every individual has to set physical goals and exercise daily. Nature did not create our mind and body for comfort. It is designed for challenges and hard work. If you don’t use it for what it is made for, it will degenerate,”.

“If we eat healthily, and live healthily, we won’t have to worry about the environment. If we make the right choices for individual health, and consume as much as necessary, if we choose healthless polluting fuels such as electricity, that is going to make a big difference. I will continue to champion this cause and other important ones through more such initiatives in the future. The human mind and body are not designed for comfort but to take up challenges. Too much comfort will spoil both of them. One needs to train both their mind and body for perfect health” added, Milind.

He further said, ” I have been active in sports from the age of nine and went on to represent at the National level in swimming and this was possible because my parents encouraged me in sports. Parents should nurture the sports talents of their children. One should know their weaknesses and strengths and should work on them. If you don’t work out, the weakness will turn into ailments over some time. One should pay attention to oneself every day. The exercise routine need not be excessive but consistent. Yoga is the most sophisticated exercise ever invented. People are witnessing how human activities are resulting in climate change”

” If this continues, we will not be able to adapt ourselves to the fast challenging climate, and one day, we will succumb to the same. To prevent this, we should demand less and consume less. On one side there is the economy, and on the other side, there is Earth. We need to find a balance. I cycle wearing jeans and chappals because I am comfortable in them. It is not necessary to purchase clothes without real need. It is also my mantra for sustainable living” added Milind Soman.