Yogi announces tax exemption for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘ Samrat Prithviraj’.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced this after watching a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Thursday.

He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. “It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families,” he said.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening.

The film releases in theatres on Friday.