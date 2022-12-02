Yogi first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister of UP to be attending the WEF meeting.

A delegation of senior officials from the state industries department will accompany him.

Invest UP, the state’s investment promotion and facilitation agency, has been delegated the responsibility to make arrangements for the trip and take the help of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries, as and when required.

To be held between January 16 and 20, the WEF meeting will bring leaders from the government, business and civil society together to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.