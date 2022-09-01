Yogi govt for survey of unrecognised madrasas



Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrasas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The purpose behind the survey of unrecognised madrasas is to ensure the basic facilities to the students.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department, Danish Azad Ansari, said that the order also gives maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All district magistrates have been issued instructions regarding the survey.

The survey of unrecognised madrasas will be completed by October 5 by teams that will include officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted, the report will be handed over to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated reports to the District Magistrates (DMs).

