Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a joint probe by the Divisional Commissioner and police Commissioner of Lucknow into the hotel fire incident.
The injured will be given proper and free treatment, he added.
A major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in Hazratganj area of the state capital this morning.
More than 20 persons have been shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state, sources said.
