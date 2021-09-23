Spread the love



















Yogi recommends CBI probe into Narendra Giri’s death



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Akhara Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri.

The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around midnight on Wedensday.

“On the instructions of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,” the state Home department said in a tweet in Hindi.

The development comes after the state police arrested Anand Giri, Narendra Giri’s estranged protege and two others.

Anand Giri, it is alleged, had been harassing the religious leader who allegedly died by suicide. Police said a suicide note found near his body mentioned Anand Giri.

The state police had also formed an 18-member Special Investigation Team to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that ‘several pieces of evidence’ had been collected and that the ‘culprits will not be spared’.

