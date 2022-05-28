Yogi to campaign for Pushkar Dhami in Champawat bypoll



New Delhi/Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for his Uttarakhand counterpart in the crucial bypoll for Champawat assembly. A win is necessary for Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as the chief minister of the state.

Bypoll to the Champawat seat, which was vacated for Dhami by Kailash Chandra Gehtori, is scheduled to be held on May 31. The results will be declared on June 2.

Yogi will be seen appealing to voters to vote in support of Dhami in Champawat assembly constituency on Saturday. The UP CM will also address an election rally on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath will reach Tanakpur on Saturday and will hold a roadshow to appeal to the voters to vote in favour of the BJP. After the roadshow, Yogi is also scheduled to address an election rally.

Uttarakhand is the home state of Yogi Adityanath and in the assembly elections held earlier this year in the state, the BJP was benefited tremendously by Yogi’s campaign. BJP thinks that after Yogi Adityanath’s election campaign, Dhami is sure to win the Champawat seat and his victory margin will also increase.