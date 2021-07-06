Spread the love



















Yogi visits Kalyan Singh in hospital



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, called on his predecessor and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the ICU of Critical Care Medicine in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

According to a medical bulleting issued by the hospital, there is a slight improvement in his sensorium as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when the chief minister inquired about his wellbeing.

A team of senior doctors is supervising his treatment and his vital parameters are under control.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday following swelling in the body.

He was shifted to the ICU in SGPGIMS on Sunday evening.

According to an official statement, the 89-year-old politician, had developed an inflammation in the parotid gland and was also diagnosed with irregularities in his kidney function.

A panel of 10 doctors are attending on the former chief minister.

